Colville Tribe agrees to pay U.S. back $245,860 in fraudulent claims - Tue, 10 Jan 2017 PST
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the Confederated Tribes of Colville Reservation for the tribes to pay back $245,860 in fraudulent Medicaid claims. Between January and August 2010, the tribes contracted with an independent provider of youth counseling services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|32 min
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|Laura Steele Onion Creek (Feb '16)
|Dec 15
|Occ
|3
|Columbia River spill irks Colville Tribes (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Stop Statism
|4
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Review: Kettle Falls City Of Community Reader B... (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Enough
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC