Colville Tribe agrees to pay U.S. back $245,860 in fraudulent claims - Tue, 10 Jan 2017 PST

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the Confederated Tribes of Colville Reservation for the tribes to pay back $245,860 in fraudulent Medicaid claims. Between January and August 2010, the tribes contracted with an independent provider of youth counseling services.

