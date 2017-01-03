Colville launches survey for Vision 2...

Colville launches survey for Vision 20/20 plan

Colville City Council recently released a survey asking for the community's opinion on the current state of the city and what areas need improvement. The questionnaire asks for overall priorities for the city, whether or not residents believe the city is a safe place to live, whether or not the city should invest in the downtown corridor and other similar inquiries.

