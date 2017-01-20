Colville-area student convicted of shooting plot as a fifth grader...
A boy who planned to kill a fellow fifth-grade student in 2013 has been expelled from Deer Park High School this year following his release from juvenile detention in October. According to court documents he was expelled for involving "at least one other student in a plan that involves multiple acts that could be considered unsafe and disruptive to the proper functioning of Deer Park High School."
