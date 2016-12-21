Three-vehicle crash injures five nort...

Three-vehicle crash injures five north of Spokane - Tue, 27 Dec 2016 PST

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Five people were injured Tuesday morning when a driver lost control of his SUV on U.S. Highway 395 and struck two other cars traveling in the opposite direction. James P. Barrow, 22, of Spokane was driving north on the highway when he lost control about 8:45 a.m. six miles north of the city, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents 3 hr MarianR 1
Laura Steele Onion Creek (Feb '16) Dec 15 Occ 3
News Columbia River spill irks Colville Tribes (Apr '16) Dec 6 Stop Statism 4
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec 2 Aqua Net 42
Review: Kettle Falls City Of Community Reader B... (Jul '15) Dec 1 Enough 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
Emerson murder (Jun '07) Nov '16 Watcher 31
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,383

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC