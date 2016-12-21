The Latest: Kerry presses efforts to ...

The Latest: Kerry presses efforts to save Syria's Aleppo

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says he is persisting in efforts to "save the city of Aleppo from being absolutely, completely destroyed." Speaking to reporters at the U.S. Embassy in Paris on Friday, the top American diplomat described Aleppo's catastrophe as the worst "since World War II itself."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laura Steele Onion Creek (Feb '16) Dec 15 Occ 3
News Columbia River spill irks Colville Tribes (Apr '16) Dec 6 Stop Statism 4
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec 2 Aqua Net 42
Review: Kettle Falls City Of Community Reader B... (Jul '15) Dec 1 Enough 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
Emerson murder (Jun '07) Nov '16 Watcher 31
Chris Lytle Nov '16 Watcher 2
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,429 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,567

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC