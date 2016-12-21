Tags still available on Tree of Sharing
There are approximately 135 tags still on this year's Tree of Sharing. The tree, which is inside the Colville KeyBank, located at 211 S. Main St., will be open until Dec. 9. The bank is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. According to Rotarian Ozzie Wilkinson , some of the bigger items yet to be filled include requests for bicycles, toddler beds, car seats, snowboards, a baby swing and a stroller.
