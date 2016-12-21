Students design Christmas ornaments
One Fort Colville Elementary School third grade class was chosen to create ornaments for the Washington state Governor's Mansion Christmas tree. Sarah Franko's students partnered with high schoolers from Tracey Delyea's drawing class to make the ornaments representing this years theme, musical instruments.
