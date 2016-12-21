Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart running for Congress
With the appointment of Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers as the Secretary of the Interior by President-elect Trump, Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart announce on Friday he will run for the 5th Congressional District representative in a special election to replace McMorris Rodgers. I will represent the interests of Eastern Washington residents not the political philosophy of powerful D.C. elites," Stuckart said in a press release.
