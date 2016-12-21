Neighbor recalls memories of visiting Colville home long before fire
One person managed to escape the flames of a house fire in Colville near Aladdin road but sadly, two people didn't make it out alive. Fire crews say when they got there, the wooden home was consumed by fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laura Steele Onion Creek (Feb '16)
|Dec 15
|Occ
|3
|Columbia River spill irks Colville Tribes (Apr '16)
|Dec 6
|Stop Statism
|4
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Review: Kettle Falls City Of Community Reader B... (Jul '15)
|Dec 1
|Enough
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Emerson murder (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Watcher
|31
|Chris Lytle
|Nov '16
|Watcher
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC