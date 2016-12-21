Defending state champion Deer Park up...

Defending state champion Deer Park up next for Colville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colville Statesman-Examiner

State 1A wrestling power Colville High will get the new year started with a bang next week when the Indians, second at the last two State 1A Mat Classics in Tacoma, host defending State 1A champion and fellow Northeast A League member Deer Park in a match-up that will no doubt decide the NEA dual title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents 22 hr MarianR 1
Laura Steele Onion Creek (Feb '16) Dec 15 Occ 3
News Columbia River spill irks Colville Tribes (Apr '16) Dec 6 Stop Statism 4
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec 2 Aqua Net 42
Review: Kettle Falls City Of Community Reader B... (Jul '15) Dec 1 Enough 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
Emerson murder (Jun '07) Nov '16 Watcher 31
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,635

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC