Defending state champion Deer Park up next for Colville
State 1A wrestling power Colville High will get the new year started with a bang next week when the Indians, second at the last two State 1A Mat Classics in Tacoma, host defending State 1A champion and fellow Northeast A League member Deer Park in a match-up that will no doubt decide the NEA dual title.
