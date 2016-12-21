Cuisinart recalling 8 million food pr...

Cuisinart recalling 8 million food processors

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Cuisinart is recalling about 8 million food processors , due to a riveted blade that can crack and break off into food. This recall involves the riveted blades in Cuisinart food processors with model numbers that begin with the following: CFP-9, CFP-11, DFP-7, DFP-11, DFP-14, DLC-5, DLC-7, DLC-8, DLC-10, DLC-XP, DLC-2007, DLC-2009, DLC-2011, DLC-2014, DLC-3011, DLC-3014, EV-7, EV-10, EV-11, EV-14, KFP-7 and MP-14.

Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Colville, WA

