Cousins arrested for breaking into home with young girl inside - Fri, 02 Dec 2016 PST

Two cousins are in jail after the public identified them as the burglars who broke into a house where a young girl was home alone. The homeowner posted video surveillance footage of the two on the Facebook page "To catch a thief" and numerous people identified them as Tyler L. Herrell, 24, and Justin B. Eldred, 26. Eldred told police that he had no idea they were stealing anything and said Herrell had told him the home belonged to a cousin and he just needed to pick up a few things, according to court documents.

