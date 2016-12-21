Colvilles looking at options for Omak...

Colvilles looking at options for Omak's plywood plant

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Wenatchee World

A Colville Tribal official said they're still exploring options for Omak's plywood mill, but without a firm investment to upgrade the facility, the tribe's business corporation decided to terminate its current lease with Omak Forest Products. The 217 employees were notified that they'll be laid off by the end of January after the Colville Tribal Federal Corporation terminated a short-term lease agreement with the private company.

