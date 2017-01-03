Colville Tribal Land Could Be Consolidated Through Federal Buy-Back Program
The Colville Indian Reservation in Northeastern Washington could soon get $25 million worth of land returned to it as part of a federal land-buy-back program . The federal government divided up land owned by Native Americans in the west about 130 years ago.
