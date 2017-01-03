Colville police destroy evidence in kidnapping case; sex offender...
A convicted sex offender facing life in prison for an attempted kidnapping in Colville last year accepted a plea deal for nine years - after police destroyed the evidence showing the crime was sexually motivated. Jason Foster, 43, was arrested carrying a backpack holding condoms, lubricant, zip ties and other evidence that was destroyed by the Colville Police Department in the 18 months between his arrest and trial.
