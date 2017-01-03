Colville police destroy evidence in kidnapping case; sex offender...

A convicted sex offender facing life in prison for an attempted kidnapping in Colville last year accepted a plea deal for nine years - after police destroyed the evidence showing the crime was sexually motivated. Jason Foster, 43, was arrested carrying a backpack holding condoms, lubricant, zip ties and other evidence that was destroyed by the Colville Police Department in the 18 months between his arrest and trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.