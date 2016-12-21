A big day with the Big Guy

Santa Claus flew into the Colville Municipal Airport on a frigid Saturday morning and after visiting with cold, but excited youngsters along the tarmac, headed via Colville Fire Department escort to the Colville Elks Lodge at Dominion Meadows Golf Course. There, scores of youngsters and their families were fed a free breakfast on the Elks and enjoyed more-and warmer-visiting with Santa.

