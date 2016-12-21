A big day with the Big Guy
Santa Claus flew into the Colville Municipal Airport on a frigid Saturday morning and after visiting with cold, but excited youngsters along the tarmac, headed via Colville Fire Department escort to the Colville Elks Lodge at Dominion Meadows Golf Course. There, scores of youngsters and their families were fed a free breakfast on the Elks and enjoyed more-and warmer-visiting with Santa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laura Steele Onion Creek (Feb '16)
|Dec 15
|Occ
|3
|Columbia River spill irks Colville Tribes (Apr '16)
|Dec 6
|Stop Statism
|4
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Review: Kettle Falls City Of Community Reader B... (Jul '15)
|Dec 1
|Enough
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Emerson murder (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Watcher
|31
|Chris Lytle
|Nov '16
|Watcher
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC