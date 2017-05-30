They live in Mexico and go to school ...

They live in Mexico and go to school in the US

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Fifth grader JoAnna Rodriguez is on her way to the school bus when she realizes she's forgotten something important. It's not homework or lunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for 14u pitcher for Texas Shockwave May 21 txsw 1
Any atheists in Fayetteville Texas area? Mar '17 Fayetteville Free... 1
Ketchup On My Peanut Jan '17 ChuckiePeanut 3
Hanging Tree Dec '16 olobert73 1
Hot Dogs and a pack of cigarettes (Nov '16) Nov '16 Why 3
Perfume on my chicken mcnugget UH! (Nov '16) Nov '16 Micky Iverson Ell... 1
Black Due goes hulkamnia over EBT (Nov '16) Nov '16 Donald Crunk live... 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Columbus, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,349 • Total comments across all topics: 281,523,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC