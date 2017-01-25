Frank's Restaurant in Schulenburg is closing this fall

Cheryl Lauterstein, who owns the business with her brother Frank Tilicek III, has sold the property to Columbus real estate developer Stuart Halstedt, who has purchased the property and has plans to demolish it, reported the Fayette County Record . Frank's is at 11 N. Kessler Ave. in Schulenburg, along Interstate 10 on the west side of the U.S. 77 intersection.

