St. Nicholas Ministry at work in Colo...

St. Nicholas Ministry at work in Colorado County 6 hours from now

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Victoria Advocate

St. Nicholas and friends got together at Faith Lutheran Church in Weimar to put together boxes of food, wrap toys for young children, and put it all together for needy families in Colorado County. Many persons from Faith Lutheran Church, Weimar and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbus, and others from both communities made a special effort in their cooperative work of providing boxes of food, new toys, blankets to several needy children, their families, the elderly and shut-ins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hanging Tree Dec 14 olobert73 1
Hot Dogs and a pack of cigarettes Nov '16 Why 3
Perfume on my chicken mcnugget UH! Nov '16 Micky Iverson Ell... 1
Black Due goes hulkamnia over EBT Nov '16 Donald Crunk live... 1
Impact Wrestling For Sale Nov '16 K Doggy 2
Jerks Nov '16 spyro the dragon 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,667

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC