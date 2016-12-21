St. Nicholas Ministry at work in Colorado County 6 hours from now
St. Nicholas and friends got together at Faith Lutheran Church in Weimar to put together boxes of food, wrap toys for young children, and put it all together for needy families in Colorado County. Many persons from Faith Lutheran Church, Weimar and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbus, and others from both communities made a special effort in their cooperative work of providing boxes of food, new toys, blankets to several needy children, their families, the elderly and shut-ins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanging Tree
|Dec 14
|olobert73
|1
|Hot Dogs and a pack of cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Why
|3
|Perfume on my chicken mcnugget UH!
|Nov '16
|Micky Iverson Ell...
|1
|Black Due goes hulkamnia over EBT
|Nov '16
|Donald Crunk live...
|1
|Impact Wrestling For Sale
|Nov '16
|K Doggy
|2
|Jerks
|Nov '16
|spyro the dragon
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC