St. Nicholas Ministry at work in Colorado County 6 hours from now

St. Nicholas and friends got together at Faith Lutheran Church in Weimar to put together boxes of food, wrap toys for young children, and put it all together for needy families in Colorado County. Many persons from Faith Lutheran Church, Weimar and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbus, and others from both communities made a special effort in their cooperative work of providing boxes of food, new toys, blankets to several needy children, their families, the elderly and shut-ins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.