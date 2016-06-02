Disaster Recovery Center to Close June 4 in Columbus

AUSTIN, Texas - The disaster recovery center in Columbus in Colorado County will close at 2 p.m. on June 4. Location: Colorado County EMS 305 Radio Lane, Room 101 Columbus, TX 78934 Closing: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4 Disaster recovery centers are operated jointly by FEMA and the state. Visiting a disaster recovery center is not required to register for FEMA assistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.