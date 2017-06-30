Writers' Series presents national columnist at Thursday lunch and talk

The Columbus Arts Council's Writers' Series presents Rheta Grimsley Johnson, author and one of the longest-running female syndicated columnists in the nation, Thursday at the Rosenzweig Arts Center. Photo by: rhetasbooks.com On Thursday, the Columbus Arts Council's Mississippi Writers' Series presents nationally syndicated columnist and author Rheta Grimsley Johnson in a "lunch and talk" at the Rosenzweig Arts Center in downtown Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.