Roses and thorns 7/2/17
A rose to organizers of Saturday's "Fireworks on the Water" event at the Lock & Dam. Although the forecast was "iffy," the event went as scheduled with thousands of spectators gathering to listen to live entertainment as well as take in the fireworks grand finale.
