On tap: Local brewery celebrates law ...

On tap: Local brewery celebrates law allowing on-site beer sales

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Joseph Bryant and Jessica Bryant browse the menu items at Mayhew Junction on Saturday afternoon. A recently-enacted law now allows the brewery to sell beer on-site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) 7 hr Jamie 478
Hannah baird Jun 24 Guest 1
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) Jun 12 Farty McSharty 6
News Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09) May '17 exMississippi 8
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May '17 Research 3
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May '17 Just curious 1
1960 (Mar '16) May '17 exMississippi 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,699 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC