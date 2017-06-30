Disney animator Meador, local artist Bunky showcased in gallery

Columbus Arts Council Gallery Coordinator Aislinn Noltie organizes canvases and drawings Wednesday for a July exhibit of works by Josh Meador and Robert "Uncle Bunky" Williams at the Rosenzweig Arts Center. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff Columbus' Josh Meador impacted the world of animation and special effects from the late 1930s through the 1950s with work on iconic films such as "Cinderella," "Bambi," "Fantasia," "Peter Pan" and "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.