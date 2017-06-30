Columbus to host Fireworks on the Wat...

Columbus to host Fireworks on the Water 2017

Columbus is celebrating Independence Day on Saturday with its 6th Annual Fireworks on the Water at the John C. Stennis Lock and Dam. The event is free and will begin at 5 p.m. It will feature live performances, food vendors, activities for children and a fireworks show over the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.

