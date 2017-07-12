Anne's Kitchen: Market bounty yields summer feasts

Hannah Miller of Cedar Bluff talks with Dr. G. Heda about her fresh herbs during the Farmers' Market at the Hitching Lot in Columbus on Saturday morning. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff On my last visit to the Hitching Lot Farmers' Market in Columbus I came home with okra, green beans, little potatoes, corn, peaches and delicious tomatoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.