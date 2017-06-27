Works in Wood exhibit opens today in ...

Works in Wood exhibit opens today in West Point

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Turned bowls by Wade Manning are among handcrafted artwork and furniture by woodworkers Manning, Richard Hazelwood and the late John Wells in an exhibit opening today at the Louise Campbell Center for the Arts at 235 Commerce St. in West Point. Photo by: Courtesy photo A new exhibit featuring pieces by woodworkers Richard Hazelwood, John Wells and Wade Manning opens today with a reception from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Louise Campbell Center for the Arts in downtown West Point.

