Works in Wood Exhibit opens at the LCCA Sunday
The Louise Campbell Center for the Arts will soon unveil a new exhibit featuring wood-workers Richard Hazelwood, the late John Wells, and Wade Manning. The opening reception is from 2 - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25. The public is invited to come out and enjoy beauty and craftsmanship expressed in wood.
