Works in Wood Exhibit opens at the LCCA Sunday

Works in Wood Exhibit opens at the LCCA Sunday

31 min ago

The Louise Campbell Center for the Arts will soon unveil a new exhibit featuring wood-workers Richard Hazelwood, the late John Wells, and Wade Manning. The opening reception is from 2 - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25. The public is invited to come out and enjoy beauty and craftsmanship expressed in wood.

