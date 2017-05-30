Woman reportedly robbed at gunpoint in north Columbus over weekend
A little before 1 a.m. Saturday, a woman was robbed apparently at gunpoint near the intersection of 14th Street and Eighth Avenue North, Assistant Police Chief Fred Shelton told The Dispatch. The woman was outside standing beside a vehicle when a black male in a gray and white scarf approached her and pointed what appeared to be a rifle at her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Andi Mac
|475
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09)
|May 26
|exMississippi
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May 13
|exMississippi
|3
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC