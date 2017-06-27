Voice of the people: Raymond Gross

In June of 2013 the Jackson, Michigan City Council voted to cut its own pay and share the pain with city employees, who were facing pay and benefit cuts and layoffs. The Mayor's salary was cut $600 from $12,350 to $11,750, and council members' salaries was cut $400 from $8,250 to $7,850 for the following two years.

