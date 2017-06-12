Voice of the people: Dr. James W. Hunt

"A day at the polls reveals questionable practices" -- which means definite bad habits, over and over, and The Dispatch article about the absentee ballots identifies a serious issue that impacts on all our votes and the outcome of future elections. Bob Raymond's detailed letter to The Dispatch was crystal clear and "right on" -- that Columbus has major concerns with the absentee ballots process.

