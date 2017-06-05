Voice of the people: Ben C. Toledano

Slim Smith in a recent column, "Self-flagellation or Conscience?" , once again confirmed his acute sensitivity "to the corrosive nature of racism." My response to Smith's article is why not concentrate on the things which can bring us together and into a flourishing, productive community? Sad to say, our local newspaper nourishes conflicts between the races and does nothing to strengthen those interests which are linked together.

