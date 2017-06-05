Voice of the people: Ben C. Toledano

Voice of the people: Ben C. Toledano

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Slim Smith in a recent column, "Self-flagellation or Conscience?" , once again confirmed his acute sensitivity "to the corrosive nature of racism." My response to Smith's article is why not concentrate on the things which can bring us together and into a flourishing, productive community? Sad to say, our local newspaper nourishes conflicts between the races and does nothing to strengthen those interests which are linked together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Jun 3 Andi Mac 475
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) May 31 Fart patrol 5
News Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09) May 26 exMississippi 8
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May 24 Research 3
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May 20 Just curious 1
1960 (Mar '16) May 13 exMississippi 3
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May 7 Equal 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC