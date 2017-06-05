Voice of the people: Ben C. Toledano
Slim Smith in a recent column, "Self-flagellation or Conscience?" , once again confirmed his acute sensitivity "to the corrosive nature of racism." My response to Smith's article is why not concentrate on the things which can bring us together and into a flourishing, productive community? Sad to say, our local newspaper nourishes conflicts between the races and does nothing to strengthen those interests which are linked together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 3
|Andi Mac
|475
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09)
|May 26
|exMississippi
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May 13
|exMississippi
|3
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC