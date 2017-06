Ultimate rides: Some fascinations never fade, and some prop us up when least expected

Eddie Mauck stands Wednesday among the British- and German-engineered cars in his Columbus garage. Pictured clockwise from bottom left, are a 2002 Aston Martin Vanquish, a 1974 Jaguar XKE Series 3 roadster, a 1972 Jaguar XKE Series 3 2+2 coupe and a 2002 Porsche Boxster convertible.

