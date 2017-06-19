The Mission on the Hill provides faith based services to the Golden Triangle

The Mission on the Hill, located at the old Bryan Brothers Packing Plant, aims to provide faith based services to those in need in the Golden Triangle community. "The goal of the Mission is to have a neutral location that is safe, where people can come and say 'I've got an addiction,' and feel safe enough to deal with their issues and get help and support," said Founder and Pastor Dickie Bryan.

