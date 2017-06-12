Tae Kwon Do students win honors
Grandmaster Tillman and the students of Tillmans Tae Kwon Do School traveled to MillersTae Kwon Do School of Columbus Ms on Saturday April 29th 2017 to participate in a tournament. They would like to thank Grandmaster Oliver Miller for a job well done.
