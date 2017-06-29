Sounds of Summer: Playing with purpose

Deacon Jones and the Late Night, featuring Roger Wallace, Doug Thomas, Scott Carley, Dee McKay, Bobby Shannon and Scott Allen, will perform at Sounds of Summer on Thursday night from 7-9 p.m. at the Columbus Riverwalk. Photo by: Courtesy photo Editor's Note: The Dispatch is profiling each band slated to play for the Columbus Main Street-sponsored Sounds of Summer free concert series.

