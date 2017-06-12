Report: State still lags behind in child well-being
On the other hand, the fire bumped her ahead of the hundreds of people on the waiting list for housing from the Columbus Housing Authority. Richardson, who had been living in a two-bedroom house with her grandmother since her divorce about six years ago, had been trying to get her own place for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Mon
|Farty McSharty
|6
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 3
|Andi Mac
|475
|Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09)
|May 26
|exMississippi
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May '17
|exMississippi
|3
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May '17
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC