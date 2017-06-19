Proposed pay raise for councilmen fails

Proposed pay raise for councilmen fails

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Commercial Dispatch

The Columbus City Council voted down an attempt to give its members a $3,000 raise for the next term, and the councilman who brought the matter forward refuses to explain why he did so. Ward 2 Councilman Joseph Mickens moved to raise the council's annual pay from $17,500 to $20,500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) Jun 12 Farty McSharty 6
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Jun 3 Andi Mac 475
News Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09) May 26 exMississippi 8
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May 24 Research 3
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May '17 Just curious 1
1960 (Mar '16) May '17 exMississippi 3
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May '17 Equal 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Lowndes County was issued at June 23 at 9:38AM CDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC