Prescription for fraud: Recent medica...

Prescription for fraud: Recent medical professional arrests highlight increasing pain killer problem

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Last year medical professionals in the state of Mississippi prescribed enough pain killers to give each person in the state approximately 70 dosages of prescription pain medication. That same year, 37 medical professionals -- ranging from doctors to their office managers to physical therapists -- were arrested for some type of prescription fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) 21 hr Andi Mac 475
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) May 31 Fart patrol 5
News Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09) May 26 exMississippi 8
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May 24 Research 3
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May 20 Just curious 1
1960 (Mar '16) May 13 exMississippi 3
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May 7 Equal 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,484 • Total comments across all topics: 281,509,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC