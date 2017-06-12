Police arrest teen, identify one other suspect in May armed robbery

Vershawn Orlando Williams, 17, of 151 Providence Place, was arrested Wednesday after investigators identified him as a suspect in an armed robbery of three women in north Columbus on May 13, according to a press release from CPD. Assistant Police Chief Fred Shelton formerly told The Dispatch two suspects stole a cell phone and some cash from three women who drove them to a house in the area of 14th Street North.

