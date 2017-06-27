Our View: A woman's work ...

Our View: A woman's work ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

This week, Mississippi State is sponsoring what it calls a "Bulldog Bytes" camp at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Columbus. The camp has nothing to do with dancing, but everything to do with opening the doors for young women in fields normally associated with men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Mon Joy Perkins 477
Hannah baird Jun 24 Guest 1
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) Jun 12 Farty McSharty 6
News Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09) May '17 exMississippi 8
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May '17 Research 3
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May '17 Just curious 1
1960 (Mar '16) May '17 exMississippi 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,722 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC