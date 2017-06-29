MSU's Camp Jigsaw offers summer fun for autistic children

Liam Drewberry, 18, of Dallas, Texas, bowls at GT Lanes in Columbus with other campers and counselors from Camp Jigsaw on Monday. Photo by: Sarah Dutton/Dispatch Staff Campers of Camp Jigsaw, a free camp program rooted at Mississippi State University that hosts autistic adolescents for a week each summer, play competitive yet supportive bowling games against each other, socialize, and eat pizza and various snacks at GT Lanes in Columbus on Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.