Mike Marlar takes LOLMDS Clash At The Mag at Magnolia

Mike Marlar takes LOLMDS Clash At The Mag at Magnolia

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Mike Marlar made a clean sweep of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series racing action on Saturday night at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi. The Tennessee native set overall fast time, won his heat race, and took the top spot in the feature for his seventh career series victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

