Mayor, three council seats on the line Tuesday
The city government of Columbus will have at least one new face when the next four-year cycle begins on July 1 after Frederick Jackson defeated incumbent Marty Turner in the Ward 4 Democratic primary runoff on May 16. How many more new faces will join Jackson will be decided Tuesday, when voters go to the polls for the general election. Jackson, along with Ward 1 councilman Gene Taylor and Ward 2 councilman Joseph Mickens do not face challengers Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Andi Mac
|475
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09)
|May 26
|exMississippi
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May 13
|exMississippi
|3
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC