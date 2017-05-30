Mayor, three council seats on the line Tuesday

The city government of Columbus will have at least one new face when the next four-year cycle begins on July 1 after Frederick Jackson defeated incumbent Marty Turner in the Ward 4 Democratic primary runoff on May 16. How many more new faces will join Jackson will be decided Tuesday, when voters go to the polls for the general election. Jackson, along with Ward 1 councilman Gene Taylor and Ward 2 councilman Joseph Mickens do not face challengers Tuesday.

