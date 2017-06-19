Man lands crop duster on highway Tuesday
Officers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded Tuesday to a private plane that had landed in the middle of the highway. Matthew Brignac, 37, of Columbus, apparently landed his crop duster on Highway 792 near Crawford Tuesday afternoon, according to MHP Public Information Officer Criss Turnipseed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 3
|Andi Mac
|475
|Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09)
|May 26
|exMississippi
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May '17
|Just curious
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May '17
|exMississippi
|3
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May '17
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC