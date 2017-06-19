Man lands crop duster on highway Tuesday

Man lands crop duster on highway Tuesday

Officers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded Tuesday to a private plane that had landed in the middle of the highway. Matthew Brignac, 37, of Columbus, apparently landed his crop duster on Highway 792 near Crawford Tuesday afternoon, according to MHP Public Information Officer Criss Turnipseed.

