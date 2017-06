July hearing set for Spruill's request to dismiss Moore's election challenge

Former 1st District Circuit Judge Barry W. Ford will hear Mayor-elect Lynn Spruill's motion to dismiss Johnny Moore's mayoral election challenge 10 a.m. July 11 at the Oktibbeha County Circuit Court Annex. The motion, filed by attorneys Jim Mozingo and Lydia Quarles, claims Moore effectively abandoned his challenge when his counsel, William Starks, failed to present any evidence to substantiate the campaign's claim of numerous election irregularities during June 13's Starkville Democratic Election Committee hearing.

