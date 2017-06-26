Gaining a seat at the table: Bulldog Bytes STEM camp encourages girls to pursue computer science
Winter Dismuke and Taylor Hairston, both 9, use algorithms to program a computer to command their Finch robots during STEM camp at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Columbus on Monday. Winter is the daughter of Shelia and Reginald Cullen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|22 hr
|Joy Perkins
|477
|Hannah baird
|Jun 24
|Guest
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09)
|May '17
|exMississippi
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May '17
|Research
|3
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May '17
|Just curious
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May '17
|exMississippi
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC