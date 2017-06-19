Former librarian to head local literacy initiative
Former librarian Lindsey Beck will serve as the new coordinator for the Lowndes County Imagination Library, a local nonprofit which aims to improve early childhood literacy in the area. Lowndes County Imagination Library, an affiliate of Dolly Parton's now international Imagination Library, was created in early 2014 through a partnership between The Commercial Dispatch and Columbus Arts Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 3
|Andi Mac
|475
|Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09)
|May 26
|exMississippi
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May '17
|Just curious
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May '17
|exMississippi
|3
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May '17
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC