Fireworks on the Water set for July 1

Friday Jun 23

A crowd watches the show during the 2016 Fireworks on the Water at the John C. Stennis Lock and Dam in Columbus. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff Event organizers are encouraging people to make plans to go to the Lock and Dam on July 1 for the annual Fireworks on the Water.

