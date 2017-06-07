CORRECTING & REPLACING: Columbus, Mississippi Sears Hometown Store to ...

CORRECTING & REPLACING: Columbus, Mis...

COLUMBUS, Miss., June 07, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of the Sears Hometown Store in Columbus, Mississippi culminates with a grand reopening celebration June 16-17, 2017. Throughout the celebration weekend, consumers are invited to enjoy an additional discount of 10 percent off almost everything in the store.* Located at 1404 Old Aberdeen Road, Pad-c, in Columbus, the store's refresh includes a new product assortment, redesigned merchandising, new fixtures & signage, and comprehensive employee training, among other changes.

